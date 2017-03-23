Glasgow & West Scotland

Man's body discovered in Ayr pub toilet

The West Kirk pub Image copyright Google

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the toilet of a pub in Ayr.

The man's body was reported to have been found by a cleaner at the West Kirk pub - a former church owned by Wetherspoon - at about 08:40 on Saturday.

Police Scotland said there were not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

A Wetherspoon spokesman said the discovery was a shock to staff.

He said: "We can confirm that a man's body was found in the toilet at The West Kirk pub in Ayr.

"We pass on our sympathy to the family and friends of the man. This was also a shock to all of the staff at the pub.

"We will assist the police in any way we can."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Around 8.40am on Saturday, police were made aware of a man's death at a premises in Ayr.

"A post-mortem examination will take place in due course, however there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances."

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites