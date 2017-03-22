Three cars set alight in nearby streets in Glasgow

Image caption Two cars were targeted in Polnoon Avenue, Knightswood

A police investigation has begun after three cars were deliberately set on fire at about the same time in Glasgow.

A grey Nissan Juke and a black Volkswagen Passat were set alight in Polnoon Avenue in Knightswood at about 05:20.

A silver Dodge Caliber was also targeted in nearby Anniesland Road.

No-one was injured in any of the incidents but police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

Police Scotland said inquiries carried out so far had revealed that a man was seen getting out a small grey car in Polnoon Avenue at about the time of the fires.

Image caption The Nissan Juke was parked opposite a VW Passat which was also set alight

Detectives are now gathering CCTV in the hope that is provides additional information which could assist the investigation.

Det Insp Mark McLennan said: "Despite the early hour of these incidents, there may have been people heading to work or coming home from work. Anniesland Road is a busy thoroughfare and someone may have noticed something which could assist our inquiries.

"I am appealing to people who were in the areas to contact us with any information they may have."