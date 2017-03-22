Glasgow bin lorry crash family to sue council for compensation

Image caption (Clockwise from top left) Jack Sweeney, Lorraine Sweeney, Erin McQuade, Jacqueline Morton, Stephenie Tait and Gillian Ewing were killed in the bin lorry crash

The family of a victim of the Glasgow bin lorry crash are to sue the council for compensation.

The action by Jacqueline Morton's sons could pave the way for payouts to the relatives of the six people killed.

Glasgow City Council, which employed lorry driver Harry Clarke, has said it does not intend to contest the action, which will be settled by insurers.

A fatal accident inquiry found Mr Clarke lost consciousness at the wheel before crash in December 2014.

Image copyright PA/Cascade News Image caption Harry Clarke lost consciousness at the wheel before the bin lorry careered through Queen Street and George Square and crashed into a hotel

Those who died in the city centre crash were Jacqueline Morton, 51, and Stephenie Tait, 29, both from Glasgow, Erin McQuade, 18, her grandparents Jack Sweeney, 68, and his 69-year-old wife Lorraine, from Dumbarton, and Gillian Ewing, 52, from Edinburgh.

Their families were told in December last year that they could not launch private prosecutions against Clarke.

Ms Morton's sons and four other members of their family are named in legal proceedings at the Court of Session in Edinburgh where they are seeking compensation.

There is already an agreement between the council's insurers and the family that the action will not be defended.

Last month, Harry Clarke admitted culpably and recklessly driving a car in September 2015, despite his licence having been revoked. He is awaiting sentence at Glasgow Sheriff Court.