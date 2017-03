From the section

Image caption The woman was assaulted near Charing Cross

A man has been arrested by police investigating the rape of a woman in Glasgow city centre.

The 36-year-old woman was assaulted in a lane off Renfrew Street, near Charing Cross, between 04:00 and 04:30 on Friday.

Police Scotland said a 31-year-old man was in custody in connection with the attack.

He is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court later on Wednesday.