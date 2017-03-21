Couple getting hitched after Glasgow train station proposal

Image copyright ScotRail

A couple are getting hitched after a proposal was relayed on information screens at Glasgow Central Station.

The message from Craig was displayed for Linsay during rush hour on Monday evening - the venue for their first date three years ago.

Craig asked: "Tonight I am asking you to make these happy times go on forever... will you marry me?"

ScotRail confirmed in a tweet: "SHE SAID YES! Big congratulations to Linsay & Craig!"