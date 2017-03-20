Glasgow festival plan for 2018 European Championships

Image caption Artist's visualisation of a George Square cultural festival

George Square is to be transformed into a hub for theatre, dance, music, comedy and arts performances as part of the 2018 European Championships.

Scotland and Germany are to co-host the first European Sports Championships.

Glasgow is to stage cycling, rowing, swimming and triathlon events, while Berlin is to host athletics.

The cultural festival will run alongside the championships and aims showcase the best of culture in Scotland and Glasgow.

The 11-day programme, from 2 August next year, is to bring together the already-established Merchant City Festival with the Scottish government's Year of Young People programme and the 150th anniversary of the birth of Charles Rennie Mackintosh.

Chair of the Glasgow 2018 European Championships Board, Bridget McConnell said: "Glasgow is Scotland's sporting, creative and cultural powerhouse, and we know how to celebrate in style.

"During the Glasgow 2018 European Championships the city and nation will, once again, come alive with a fantastic celebration of our finest artistic talents.

"We're counting down the days until Glasgow shines once more on a global stage."

Paul Bush, of VisitScotland, said the championships were a direct legacy of Scotland hosting the 2014 Commonwealth Games and The Ryder Cup.

"The cultural festival secures the legacy further and ensures Scotland continues to be recognised as a global leader in the delivery of sporting and cultural events," he said.