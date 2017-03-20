Man raped girl, 12, at his home in Irvine

A man raped a 12-year-old girl telling her it was "all right", shortly after he sexually assaulted a woman, a court has heard.

James Clark, 25, of Irvine, North Ayrshire, pled guilty to the rape at his flat, which happened in April 2016.

At the High Court in Glasgow, he also admitted making indecent remarks to a 36-year-old and pinning her down.

Clark was remanded in custody and placed on the sex offenders register ahead of sentencing next month.

The court heard how Clark had told the girl: "It's all right you're over 16."

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, lied and told him she was 13 and he replied: "Are you? That's all right then, it's fine."

The girl kept telling Clark to stop and get off her.

Friends who saw the girl shortly afterwards said she looked upset.

Clark's DNA was subsequently found in the girl's underwear.

The father-of-two has previous convictions for violence.