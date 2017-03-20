Man admits killing man in knife attack in Hamilton

From the section

Image caption Joseph McMenemy was pronounced dead at the scene

A 24-year-old man has admitted killing a man at a house in Donaldson Street, Hamilton.

It is claimed Gary Smith repeatedly stabbed Joseph McMenemy, 27, on his head, neck and body last November.

Advocate Tony Graham offered to plead guilty to the reduced allegation of culpable homicide on behalf of Mr Smith.

The plea was rejected at the High Court in Glasgow and Smith is to stand trial for murder in September.