Man swept to death after night out in Kilchrenan

A man has been swept away to his death after falling into a fast-flowing burn after a night out.

The body of the 66-year-old was found at about 05:25 on Sunday in the water in the Kilchrenan area of Argyll, after a search by emergency services.

The man had been walking with his wife after a fundraising event at the local village hall.

It is understood the couple had travelled from their home elsewhere to stay with friends who lived locally.

Police Scotland said: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding his death which at this time police are not treating as suspicious."

On Sunday, prayers were said for the man's family at Kilchrenan Church of Scotland.

Church elder Marilyn Henderson said: "The whole community is shocked by this tragedy and our thoughts are with the man's family at this sad time.

"I understand that they were walking to the house when the man fell in. The burn is in full spate."