Bogus workman steals Summerston pensioner's life savings

A bogus workman stole an 80-year-old woman's life savings after conning his way into her house in Glasgow.

The man told the woman he had spotted a leak in her bathroom while working on the roof of her block of flats in Summerston.

She allowed him into a flat where he stole a five-figure sum of money before fleeing.

The robbery happened in Rothes Drive at about 13:00 on Thursday.

Police said the pensioner was not injured during the incident but was "extremely upset".

The suspect is described as white, between 40 and 50 years old, 5ft 8in tall and of medium build. He was clean-shaven and was wearing a beige jacket.

'Opportunistic theft'

Det Con Gary Boyle, of Maryhill CID, appealed for witnesses, saying: "Although the lady involved may not have been physically injured during incident, she is extremely upset about what happened and very saddened by the fact that someone she thought was there to help her has taken advantage of her and stolen her life savings.

"We do not think the lady was specifically targeted, we believe it was more opportunistic, and so would ask if anyone in the area has, in the last few days, been approached in the same manner by a man fitting the description.

"If you have any information that will assist officers with their enquiries, then please contact Maryhill CID via 101."