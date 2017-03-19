Ruth Davidson: 'Most Scots don't want another referendum'
19 March 2017 Last updated at 12:14 GMT
The Scottish Conservative leader says the majority of Scots do not want another independence referendum in the next few years.
Ruth Davidson told the BBC's Andrew Marr that thousands of Scots wanted a "pause" and welcomed Theresa May's statement that "now is not the time".
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has insisted that Scotland should be allowed a choice on its future once the terms of Brexit become clear.