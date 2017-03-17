Former Queen's chaplain quits Church of England

Image caption Mr Ashenden stood down as chaplain to the Queen in January

A former chaplain to the Queen has quit the Church of England.

Gavin Ashenden resigned from his post with the Queen in January because he wanted to speak out in a row over Islam and the Scottish Episcopal Church.

In a post on social media he confirmed that he was leaving the Church of England, though his holy orders will remain valid.

On Twitter, he wrote: "The Church of England left me long before my legal dissolution".

The Rev Ashenden left his royal position in January so that he could openly criticise a decision to allow verses of the Koran to be read in St Mary's Cathedral in Glasgow.

He said the reading had caused "serious offence".

At the time he said he did not want the Queen drawn into public affairs.

The Church of England and the Scottish Episcopal Church are both members of the Anglican Communion.