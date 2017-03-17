Dashcam plea over car used in Stepps shooting

Police investigating a shooting near Glasgow want to hear from drivers who may have seen the getaway car on the M80.

A 42-year-old man, understood to be Robert Daniel, was treated for an arm injury after being shot outside his home in Stepps on Sunday evening.

Detectives are treating the "targeted" attack as attempted murder.

They believe a white Audi estate driven by the suspects fled along the M80 towards Glasgow.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage.

'Vital footage'

The victim was reversing his car out of his drive in Honeywell Drive, Cardowan, just after 21:00 on Sunday when a white Audi estate car pulled up and several shots were fired.

A car matching the description was later found burnt out in the Haghill area.

Officers are still trying to establish how many occupants were in the Audi and said inquiries had revealed it sped off down Honeywell Drive and into Dewar Road. It then drove onto the M80 heading towards Glasgow before finally ending up in Hogarth Park, Haghill.

Det Supt Kenny Graham said: "We are following up a number of lines of enquiry. However, we know several people were walking in Dewar Road and in the surrounding areas around the time of the incident. I would urge these people to contact us as I'm sure they have information which could assist our ongoing investigation.

"In terms of the M80, I am appealing to motorists who were on that road on Sunday night, in particular, anyone with any dashcam footage is asked to pass it on to police.

"It could offer us vital footage on the occupants of the car which could lead us to tracing whoever is responsible for this crime."

Detectives have previously said the shooting may be linked to organised crime.

Officers were continuing to carry out door-to-door inquiries and CCTV footage was still being examined.