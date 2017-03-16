Man arrested over Clarkston and Busby armed robberies

Image caption The second robbery happened at the Co-op in Clarkston

A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a series of armed robberies in East Renfrewshire.

The first incident happened at Drumby Service Station in Eastwoodmains Road, Clarkston, at about 06:05 on Wednesday 23 November 2016.

The second robbery was at about 16:20 on Thursday 9 March at the Co-op on Eaglesham Road, Clarkston.

The third incident took place on Main Street, Busby, at about 16:40 the same day.

The man was expected to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court.