Man raped drunken woman while she slept

Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Amir Bakhjam raped the woman while she was sleeping in his bed

A man who raped a woman while she was drunk and asleep in his bed has been jailed for five years.

Amir Bakhjam, 38, had claimed they had consensual sex, but the woman said she had woken up in his bed to find him "helping himself."

Thee 25-year-old victim had been in a nightclub with Bakhjam on 22 July 2015, and had gone home with him after having a row with her boyfriend.

Bakhjam, of Yoker, was also placed on the sex offenders register.

At the High Court in Glasgow, judge Graeme Buchanan said: "You seek to avoid responsibility and to blame your victim for creating the circumstances which lead to events which resulted in your conviction."

He added that Bakhjam had subjected his victim to a "distressing and humiliating ordeal".

The court heard that the woman and her boyfriend met Bakhjam in Ashton Lane in Glasgow's west end, and they had all gone to Kushion Night Club in Bath Street.

In evidence the woman told the court that she had drunk almost a full bottle of Prosecco, six rum and cokes, a cocktail and a number of shots.

The woman said: "The last thing I remember is going up to get another round of drinks at Kushion."

In a phone call to a friend that night Bakhjam described his victim by saying: "She's steaming. She's out of it, she's a riot."

He was found guilty of removing her clothing and raping her while she was heavily under the influence of alcohol, a drug or similar intoxicating substance and was unconscious or asleep and incapable of giving consent.