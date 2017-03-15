Paige killer John Leathem deli firm assets to be seized

Image caption Leathem (circled) continued to serve at the deli in the days after he murdered Paige

The murderer of teenager Paige Doherty is to have his deli business dissolved and its assets seized.

John Leathem, 32, killed the 15-year-old in a "savage and frenzied" knife attack at his shop in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, last March

He stabbed the schoolgirl 61 times before dumping her body in woods.

Companies House has now given two months notice that his business will be struck off the register and its assets handed to the Crown.

Leathem was originally ordered to serve at least 27 years in prison after admitting the murder but the minimum term was cut to 23 years last month on appeal.

Image caption Paige was killed in a frenzied attack by Leathem after she called at his shop on her way to a Saturday job

A court heard last year how Paige had gone into the delicatessen, on Fleming Avenue, to buy a sandwich before travelling to her Saturday job at a hairdressers.

Leathem, a married father of two, claimed he panicked after Paige threatened to report him for sexual assault when he did not give her a job.

He then launched a "frenzied" knife attack, inflicting more than 140 injuries and stabbing the teenager 61 times.

CCTV footage showed how he later carried her body, wrapped in bin bags, to his car and drove away.

A notice issued by Companies House now gives his business, Delicious Deli Clydebank Ltd, two months notice that it will be struck off the register and dissolved.

The notice adds: Upon dissolution all property and rights vested in, or held in trust for, are deemed to be bona vacantia and will belong to the crown."