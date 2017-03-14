Two men jailed over Valium found in hire van in Glasgow

Two men have been jailed after being caught with a van full of Valium with a street value of more than £370,000.

Gary Corkindale, 39, and Alexander Connelly, 34, were arrested following a tip-off that a hire van parked in Possilpark, Glasgow, contained drugs.

Both men admitted being concerned in the supply of Valium.

Judge Tom Hughes QC jailed Corkindale, of Milton, for eight years and Connelly, of Craigend, for six years and four months.

The judge told the men: "Drugs is a catastrophic problem in society. Drugs cause absolute misery."

Prosecutor Lyndsey MacDonald told the High Court in Glasgow that police received a tip-off about the white Mercedes van on 26 February last year.

It had been hired by Connelly from Leslie Commercials while Corkindale was with him.

Spare key

Police found the van unattended so they parked behind it so it could not be driven away.

Connelly, who drove past in a white VW Golf, watched the officers before speeding off.

Other police officers went to the hire firm to find out who had hired the van and, while they were there, Connelly phoned asking for the spare key.

Corkindale then arrived at the hire firm and asked to pick it up.

He was detained and his Peugeot was searched. In the boot was an Asda carrier bag containing 10 bags of amphetamine with a street value of £11,250.

Police opened the van using the spare key and found cardboard boxes and commercially-sealed packages containing Valium - also known as diazepam - inside.

Ms MacDonald told the court that the total maximum street value of the drugs was £376,320.

The court heard that Corkindale had previous convictions including a High Court conviction in 2012 for being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis resin.