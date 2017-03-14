Man denies Bridge of Weir river drowning murder

From the section

Image copyright Supplied Image caption Darryl Fitch died in July 2015

A Paisley man has denied murdering a 43-year-old man by hitting him on the head, causing him to drown.

William Cameron, 38, is accused of killing Darryl Fitch at Locher Water, Bridge of Weir, Renfrewshire, between 10 July and 13 July, 2015.

Prosecutors allege he struck Mr Fitch with a blunt instrument, or against a hard surface, and repeatedly inflicted blunt force trauma to his head.

Mr Cameron is also accused of stealing a mobile phone.

He faces further charges of possessing cannabis resin, Diazepam, Temazepam and Oxazepam.

Mr Cameron denied all the charges against him at the High Court in Glasgow and judge Lord Beckett fixed a trial date for September.