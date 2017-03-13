Man in court over murder at house in Johnstone
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a man after breaking into his house in Renfrewshire.
Darren O'Neill, 33, is accused of stabbing Steven Quail to death in Greenend Avenue, Johnstone, on 25 February.
He was arrested after police made a public appeal for information.
Mr O'Neill made no plea or declaration at Paisley Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody. He is expected to appear in court again next week.