Man missing after getting on boat at Loch Awe

Mr Brolly has been missing since Thursday

Police Scotland are appealing for help in the continued search for a man last seen getting into a boat on Loch Awe.

Joachim Brolly, 59, was spotted near the Torran Bay Hostel near Ford in Argyll and Bute at about 15:00 on Thursday.

He is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, of medium build, with short grey hair and clean-shaven.

He was wearing navy trousers, a navy fleece and a navy jacket.

Mr Brolly was last seen near the Torran Bay Hostel

Insp Julie McLeish said: "An extensive search involving police, fire and rescue service and coastguard has been ongoing since Mr Brolly was reported missing on Friday 10 March.

"We have received information that he went out on a boat around 15:00 on Thursday 9 March, however there have been no sightings of him since.

"Anyone who has seen him since Thursday 9 March is asked to contact police at Lochgilphead immediately via 101."