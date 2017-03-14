New bid to solve Moira Anderson mystery

Image caption Moira Anderson was last seen by her family on 23 February 1957

A new search to find a schoolgirl who disappeared 60 years in North Lanarkshire will get under way later.

In February 1957, 11-year-old Moira Anderson left her grandmother's house in Coatbridge to go to the shops but never returned.

Bus driver and convicted paedophile Alexander Gartshore, who died in 2006, is suspected of her murder.

Police will begin looking at an area of Monkland Canal on Tuesday in an attempt to find her remains.

Moira Anderson was last seen on 23 February 1957 when she left on an errand during a heavy snowstorm, and boarded a Baxter's bus that was driven by Gartshore.

Image copyright BBC and SWNS Image caption Police believe child abuser Alexander Gartshore murdered Moira and disposed of her body

Later that year, he was jailed for raping a 17-year-old babysitter.

In 1999, convicted child abuser James Gallogley named his former friend Gartshore as Moira's murderer.

Gartshore's own daughter Sandra Brown was convinced he was the killer and campaigned to have him charged.

In 2014 prosecutors took the unusual step of announcing that Gartshore would have faced prosecution for the schoolgirl's murder if he were still alive.

In 1957 a witness reported seeing a tall man carrying a large, heavy sack towards the canal the morning after Moira disappeared but the possible sighting was not followed up.

Four years ago a grave in Old Monkland Cemetery in Coatbridge was exhumed as part of the search but no evidence was found that Moira was buried there.