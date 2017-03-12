Dashcam appeal after motorcyclist death in Dumbarton

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened near Lomondgate Services in Dumbarton

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash in West Dunbartonshire.

The crash happened at about 08:45 on the A813 in Dumbarton, near the Lomondgate Services. The male motorcyclist died at the scene

Officers are investigating the cause of the crash and appealed for people who were in the area at the time to contact them.

Police said they were particularly interested in talking to people who may have dashcam footage.

The road is closed while investigators work at the scene. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.