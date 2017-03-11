Body found in search for missing man Alan Galbraith
- 11 March 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
Police searching for a missing man in Ayrshire have found a body. The discovery was made in the River Irvine at Irvine.
No formal identification has been made but the find is being linked to the disappearance of Alan Galbraith, 58, from Kilmarnock.
He has not been seen since last month. His family have been informed about the latest development.
The death is not thought to be suspicious.