Police warning ahead of Old Firm clash

Police Scotland said additional officers would be on duty in Glasgow and around the stadium

Police have urged Old Firm fans to "focus on the football" as they head to Sunday's Premiership clash at Parkhead in Glasgow.

Officers warned Celtic and Rangers supporters there was a "robust policing plan" in place with additional officers on duty in Glasgow and at the stadium.

They said would they would crack down on anyone intent on disorder, vandalism or drinking too much.

The third Celtic-Rangers clash of the season kicks off at midday.

Road works in Glasgow could affect those travelling to the match and fans have been advised to plan ahead.

Ch Supt Brian McInulty said: "Although the majority of supporters attending these matches are well-behaved and enjoy the game, there is often a minority who are intent on drinking too much alcohol and engage in criminal behaviour such as vandalism, disorder or offensive behaviour.

"There are still a number of road works in place on the M8 and M74 which may impact on those travelling to the stadium.

"Plan your outing in advance, know your travel plans, drink responsibly and be aware of any restrictions on what you can bring into the stadium such as pyrotechnic devices.

"Let's keep this match focused on the football so that supporters can enjoy a safe match."

British Transport Police also said it would have a "highly visible" presence to deter crime and antisocial behaviour on trains and at stations.