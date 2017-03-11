Shooting victim had just strapped son into car seat

Image caption The shooting happened on Thursday morning in Glasgow's southside

A man shot in the leg on Thursday in Shawlands in Glasgow had just finished strapping his four-year-old son into a car seat when he was attacked.

The victim chased the gunman after the shooting, which happened at about 08:10 on Thursday.

Detectives investigating the case have renewed their appeal for information about what happened.

Police are treating it as a case of attempted murder. They say it was "not a random attack".

Image copyright Google Image caption The gunman ran down Shawhill Road towards Hector Road

Det Insp Colin Hailstones said: "We have been encouraged by the response from the local community. House to house inquiries are currently ongoing and officers are continuing to study a large amount of CCTV footage that has been gathered in the local area.

"Specialist officers have completed a fingertip ground search of the areas the suspect ran through in an effort to gather vital evidence."

The injured man received hospital treatment but was later released.

The gunman is described as 5ft 7ins tall, wearing dark clothing and a dark beanie hat.

Image caption Police Scotland say they are maintaining a high profile presence in the area

He ran from Shawhill Road into Hector Road and towards Pollokshaws Road. Then he continued into St Ronan's Drive where he got into the passenger side of a dark-coloured car.

Det Insp Hailstones said: "The officers dedicated to this inquiry remain focused on establishing the motive for this shooting and of course tracing the man responsible.

"Our duty is to protect the wider community and I completely understand that people living in the local area may have concerns about this type of incident... there are additional high profile police patrols in the area to provide reassurance.

"I would urge anyone with concerns to approach those officers."