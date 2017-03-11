Thousands of homes in Glasgow lose water supply

Thousands of homes in Glasgow have lost their water supply after a water main burst earlier on Saturday.

Scottish Water said the main in Castlemilk Drive had burst at about 07:00.

Up to 6,500 homes in the Castlemilk and Croftfoot areas of Glasgow and some parts of Rutherglen in South Lanarkshire have been affected.

Some people may also experience low water pressure or discoloured water, Scottish Water said.

Engineers are working to fix the burst main.

The company is also feeding water from tankers into the network.

Scottish Water said in a statement: "The company apologises to all affected customers for the inconvenience and can assure them we are doing everything possible to restore normal supplies as quickly as we can.

"Some properties will have their normal supplies restored earlier than others, depending on their location on the Scottish Water network.

"When normal supplies are restored, affected customers might experience discoloured water as the system re-charges. If so, customers are advised to run the cold water tap in their kitchen gently until the water starts to run clear."