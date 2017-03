Image caption Mr Quail died at his home in Johnstone

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of Steven Quail in Johnstone, Renfrewshire.

The 33-year-old is in police custody. He is expected to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court on Monday.

The body of Mr Quail, 42, was found at about 10:45 at his home in Greenend Avenue on Saturday, 25 February.

The discovery followed reports of a disturbance at the address earlier that morning.