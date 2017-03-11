Police investigate Glasgow Clyde Arc serious assault

Image copyright Ian McCall

Detectives have appealed for information about a group of men they want to trace in connection with a serious assault.

It followed an attack on a 23-year-old man close to the Clyde Arc "Squinty Bridge" in Glasgow.

He was walking with friends and family in Finnieston Street near Lancefield Quay at about 22:50 on Thursday when a group of four or five men approached him.

One of the men then attacked him.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he was treated for a laceration to his head.

Darts event

Det Con Stuart McDonald said: "The area was busy at this time with people making their way home from the Premier League darts event at SSE Hydro.

"I would urge anyone who witnessed the assault take place, or who has any information that may assist this police investigation to contact Drumchapel Police Office through 101."

Descriptions have been issued of three of the men police want to speak to.

The first is white, about 20-25 years old, 5ft 8in tall, of slim build and bald.

The second man was wearing a light grey polo shirt with black jeans and white trainers.

The third man was wearing a black jacket, a dark top with black jeans and black shoes.