Body of missing woman Janet McQueen found in Glasgow river

Image copyright Police handout Image caption The death of Janet McQueen is not believed to be suspicious

The body of a woman who had been missing since last October has been found in a river in a Glasgow park.

Janet McQueen, 58, had not been seen since 18 October when she left her home in the city's Govanhill area.

Police Scotland have confirmed her body was recovered from White Cart Water at Pollok Country Park on Sunday 26 February.

Her death is not believed to be suspicious. Officers said a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.