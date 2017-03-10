Police watchdog probe over woman's death in Glasgow

Image copyright Google Image caption The woman's body was discovered at a property at Gilbertfield Place in the Ruchazie area of Glasgow

The police watchdog is to investigate Police Scotland over its response to concerns about a woman who was found dead.

The 65-year-old, who has not been named, was discovered at about 22:50 on 24 February at a property in Glasgow's Gilbertfield Place.

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances in the case.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner will focus on telephone calls made to police by her family.

A spokesman for the watchdog said: "The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has instructed the Police Investigations & Review Commissioner to undertake an investigation after the body of a 65-year-old woman was discovered at a residential property in Glasgow on 24 February 2017.

"The investigation will focus on the response from Police Scotland to telephone calls received by them about the woman on 24 February 2017."

The PIRC said its findings would be submitted to the COPFS in due course.