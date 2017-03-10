Armed robber in raid on Co-op store in Clarkston

Image caption The store was sealed off by police after the raid on Thursday evening

An armed robber escaped with a three-figure some of money after a raid on a Co-op store in East Renfrewshire.

The raid took place at the shop in Eaglesham Road, Clarkston, at about 16:40 on Thursday.

The man threatened a member of staff with a firearm, before making off towards Cartsbridge Road.

The robber is described as white, about 6ft tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a black skip cap, a black bomber-style jacket and dark denims.

The 44-year-old male shop assistant was uninjured during the incident.

Det Sgt Peter Sharp, from the Community Investigation Unit based at Govan, said: "We understand that local residents are concerned by the robbery that occurred on Eaglesham Road. We have conducted door-to-door inquiries and continue to assess CCTV around the area.

"I would like to thank the community for the outstanding response we have already received following the incident. Given the time of day, there were a number of passing motorists who may have witnessed the incident, or seen a man matching this description running south along Eaglesham Road before turning onto Cartsbridge Road.

"You may not think the information you have is much, but as part of our broader investigation, it could really make all the difference."