Attempted murder probe after man 'shot'

Detectives have launched an attempted murder investigation after a man was treated in a Glasgow hospital for apparent gunshot wounds.

It is understood the 34-year-old man was shot in Shawhill Road, near Hector Road in Shawlands at about 09:35.

Police Scotland said the man arrived at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with a serious injury "consistent with a firearm having been used".

Police appealed to anyone in the area who witnessed or heard a disturbance.

The victim left hospital after treatment.

Det Insp Colin Hailstones said: "We know that local residents will be concerned by this incident.

"From what we understand, this was a targeted and isolated attack which is being treated by police as attempted murder.

"We have had no reports of firearms having been discharged, however, enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident."