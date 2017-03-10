Funeral of Tommy Gemmell to take place

Image copyright SNS

The funeral of former footballer Tommy Gemmell, who died last Thursday aged 73, is to take place later.

The Celtic great and Lisbon Lion, who won 18 Scotland caps, died on 2 March after a long illness.

The club said the funeral procession would leave Parkhead in the east end of Glasgow at 11:30.

It is due to travel down the Celtic Way, then on to London Road and towards Daldowie Crematorium for a service there at 12:00.

Audio of the service will be broadcast outside.