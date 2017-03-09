Teenager denies killing boy with knife in Glasgow street

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Luke Wallace died a week after the attack

A teenager is to stand trial charged with murdering a 16-year-old boy in a Glasgow street.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is alleged to have chased Luke Wallace in the Baillieston area on 17 June last year, before stabbing him.

Luke, from Garrowhill, died in hospital eight days later.

Gordon Jackson QC, defending, pled not guilty on behalf of the accused, and a trial was set for later this year.

The teenager is also charged with having a lock back knife and of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.