Man found injured in Glasgow street dies in hospital

A 63-year-old man has died after being found seriously injured in a street in Glasgow.

The man, who has yet to be identified, was discovered unconscious with a serious head injury on Fielden Street, Calton, at 15:25 on Wednesday.

He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary but died a short time later.

Police appealed for information to help them establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. A report is to be sent to the procurator fiscal.