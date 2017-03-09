Colonsay whale art classified by Ordnance Survey

From the section

Image copyright Ordnance Survey Image caption An aerial image by Ordnance Survey of The Colonsay Whale

A giant piece of public art in the Hebrides has been classified as a geographic feature by map-maker Ordnance Survey (OS).

The Colonsay Whale is a 160m (525ft) long outline of a whale made of stones at Balnahard on the Isle of Colonsay.

The project led by artist Julian Meredith invites people to fill in the rest of the shape with stones.

OS has classified the art installation as a hill carving site and added it to its database.

Image copyright Ordnance Survey Image caption OS has added the art installation to its database of geographic features

The Colonsay Whale joins about 500 million geographic features recorded by OS.

Julian Meredith has previously been an artist in residence at Timespan museum and art gallery in Helmsdale in Sutherland and made Helmsdale's Stainless Steel Whale artwork.