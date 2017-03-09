Comedian Kevin Bridges to host Gordon Aikman MND charity event

Image caption Kevin Bridges will host the event at the King's Theatre in Glasgow

Comedian Kevin Bridges is to host a fundraising event in memory of Motor Neurone Disease campaigner Gordon Aikman.

Mr Aikman died aged 31 in February after being diagnosed with the condition in 2014.

Clydebank-born Bridges will host Stand Up Against MND at the Glasgow Comedy Festival on 20 March.

Also appearing at the event in the King's Theatre will be comedians Fred MacAulay, Des Clarke and Susie McCabe.

Following his diagnosis, Mr Aikman, who had previously worked as director of research for Better Together during the Scottish independence referendum campaign, formed Gordon's Fightback.

That campaign went on to raise more than £500,000 for research into MND.

Kevin Bridges said: "I can't wait for this show; it's going to be a good laugh for a great cause.

"There's a top line-up and it's bound to be an excellent night of stand-up."

Lawrence Cowan, a close friend of Gordon Aikman and chairman of MND Scotland, added: "Gordon was really excited about this year's show. He would have loved to see Kevin and so many brilliant comedians come together to fund cutting-edge research into MND."

The night's line-up will also include Ray Bradshaw, Elaine Malcolmson, Scott Agnew and Jim Smith.