Artwork from Glasgow School of Art ashes raises £700,000

Image copyright Jenny Saville Image caption Jenny Saville's Ashes piece fetched £269,000

Artwork created using ashes from the fire-damaged Glasgow School of Art has raised more than £700,000 at auction.

Twenty-five international artists were sent debris from the Mackintosh library, which was gutted by fire in May 2014.

The work they created was sold at Christie's in London to raise money for the Mackintosh Campus Appeal.

More than £19m has now been raised towards the appeal's £32m target.

Artists who took part in the project included Grayson Perry, Sir Antony Gormley, Jenny Saville, Anish Kapoor and Simon Starling.

Each was sent a piece of material specifically chosen for them with a note telling them what it was, where it was from and explaining the concept of the auction.

Jenny Saville's Ashes raised £269,000, Anish Kapoor's Untitled fetched £100,000, Sir Antony Gormley's SITE II sold for £43,750, while bidding for Grayson Perry's Art is dead, Long live Art reached £27,500.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The library in the Mackintosh building was gutted in the blaze on 23 May 2014

Students had been preparing for their degree shows when flames engulfed the Grade A-listed Charles Rennie Mackintosh building.

The blaze caused significant damage to the west wing, including the loss of the celebrated library.

An investigation by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service concluded it was caused by flammable gases from a canister of expanding foam.

The report said the gases ignited as they came into contact with the hot surface of a projector.

Image copyright John Stoddart Image caption The fire caused major damage to the school's west wing