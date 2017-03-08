Divers map Scapa Flow wrecks ahead of centenary in 2019

A detailed record of German warships scuttled in Scapa Flow has been created in preparation for the centenary of their sinking on 21 June 1919.

Interactive maps have been created by a team of scuba divers from the British Sub-Aqua Club (BSAC).

The maps will be used during efforts to clean up and protect the Orkney site.

The wrecks covered by the project are the SMS Cöln, SMS Kronprinz Wilhelm, SMS Brummer, SMS Karlsruhe, SMS König, SMS Markgraf and SMS Dresden.

Video footage: Pete Bicheno

Photos: Bob Anderson