Man accused of Catherine Kelly house fire murder

Image caption Catherine Kelly died in the fire at her Kilmarnock home

The son of a woman who died in a fire at her Kilmarnock home has appeared in court charged with her murder.

William Kelly, 41, was seriously injured in the fire which killed his mother Catherine, 71, on 11 February.

Mr Kelly faces charges of murder, attempted murder, assault to severe injury, permanent impairment and danger of life, and assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

He made no plea at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody.