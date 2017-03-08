Elderslie rape suspect had possible face injury

Image caption The lane near the school was cordoned off after the incident

Detectives investigating the rape of a woman in Renfrewshire have said the suspect may have sustained a facial injury during the attack.

The 27-year-old woman was attacked at about 20:00 on Monday 20 February while walking along a path between Byres Road and Glenmalloch Place in Elderslie.

Police want to hear from anyone who saw someone in the area at the time who looked like they had been hurt.

The suspect was white, aged between 35 and 50, and with dark receding hair.

He was of medium to stocky build, and was wearing dark-coloured trousers and a light-coloured T-shirt.

Previously police had asked for help to trace the woman's missing trousers.

Det Insp Louise Harvie said: "We are completely focused on catching this despicable individual.

"I cannot stress enough the important role that the public can play in assisting our investigation."