Singer Paolo Nutini denies drink-driving

Singer Paolo Nutini has appeared in court to deny driving while more than double the legal alcohol limit.

The 30-year-old - who has released three platinum albums - entered a not guilty plea at Paisley Sheriff Court.

He was arrested on 21 February after being spotted driving a Mini Cooper S along the town's Maxwellton Street, Canal Street and High Road.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton ordered him to appear at a pre-trial hearing in May.