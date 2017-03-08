Singer Paolo Nutini denies drink-driving
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
Singer Paolo Nutini has appeared in court to deny driving while more than double the legal alcohol limit.
The 30-year-old - who has released three platinum albums - entered a not guilty plea at Paisley Sheriff Court.
He was arrested on 21 February after being spotted driving a Mini Cooper S along the town's Maxwellton Street, Canal Street and High Road.
Sheriff Derek Hamilton ordered him to appear at a pre-trial hearing in May.