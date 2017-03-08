Motherwell rapist jailed for abusing girls for years

A man has been jailed for raping a teenage girl almost daily for four years, the attempted rape another girl and abuse of a third.

Anthony Jordan, 44, denied all the offences, which took place in Wishaw and Motherwell between 2003 and 2014.

The High Court in Glasgow heard the abuse began when the girls were aged 12 or 13 and took place while their mothers were at bingo or out shopping.

Jordan was jailed for 13 years and placed on the sex offenders register.

His rape victim, who is now 24, told prosecutor Jane Farquharson it had happened "whenever he had a chance to get to me".

She said the first time he raped her, when she was 12, she was terrified and added: "I was feart to move."

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said: "Afterwards I curled up in a ball and cried."

'Squeezing game'

Jordan claimed he was in a sexual relationship with the woman in 2014.

Ms Farquharson said: "This was nothing more than a last and defiant act by her abuser with no purpose other than to humiliate her."

Judge Lord Matthews said it was an appalling ordeal for the woman, which had "robbed her of her adolescent years".

The court heard how Jordan attempted to rape another of his victims, but every time he tried she would kick out and scream.

This victim, now 17, had told her mother she did not want her to go out to bingo, but did not tell her why.

Police were contacted after she finally told her mother.

Jordan's third victim, now aged 25, was sexually abused after he began a "squeezing game" with her.

He also abused her during a visit to a swimming pool by inappropriately touching her as they came down the flume together.

Jordan accused all his victims of lying.

He gave a thumbs-up to family members as he was led away to begin his sentence.