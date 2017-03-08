Flight from Glasgow diverts due to 'unruly' passengers

A flight from Glasgow Airport to Lanzarote was diverted to Faro, Portugal, after two passengers became "disruptive".

Ryanair flight FR3532, which left Glasgow at 13:23 on Tuesday, landed safely and the pair were removed and detained by local police.

The aircraft then continued its journey to the Canary Islands.

A Ryanair spokesman said it would not tolerate unruly behaviour, and that passenger safety was a priority.