Greenock road closed due to factory fire

The A8 is closed in Greenock due to a factory fire which broke out in the early hours of the morning.

Six fire appliances were sent to the McKechnie Jess factory in Port Glasgow Road when the alarm was raised at 03:22.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said about 35 firefighters were tackling the blaze, and there were no casualties.

Diversions were in place, though HGVs were advised not to use these.