Police release man arrested over East Kilbride death

Image copyright PoliceScotland/Google Image caption Craig Kearney was found injured in the street

Police have released a 46-year-old man arrested in connection with the death of another man in South Lanarkshire.

Craig Kearney, of Neilston, was found injured in the street on Lochranza Drive in East Kilbride at about 02:20 on Sunday.

Emergency services attended the scene but Mr Kearney, 24, died a short time later.

A 46-year-old man was arrested on Monday but was released from custody pending further inquiries.

A Crown Office spokesman said: "The procurator fiscal received a report concerning a 46-year-old male in connection with an alleged incident in East Kilbride on 5 March 2017.

"After full and careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case, he was liberated from custody pending further inquiries and did not appear in court."