From the section

Image caption The fire happened at a house in Kilmarnock

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 71-year-old woman in a house fire in East Ayrshire.

Catherine Kelly died following a blaze at a property in Kilmaurs Road, Kilmarnock, on Saturday 11 February.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested and is being held in police custody, Police Scotland said.

He is expected to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Wednesday.