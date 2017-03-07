Glasgow & West Scotland

Three arrested over baseball bat attack outside school

Garrowhill Primary School Image copyright Google
Image caption The incident is alleged to have taken place outside Garrowhill Primary School

Three people have been arrested in connection with a baseball bat attack outside a Glasgow school.

The alleged incident happened near Garrowhill Primary, in the city's east end, at about 09:00 on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said two men, aged 38 and 42, and a 36-year-old woman had been arrested.

The men are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court and the woman has been released on an undertaking to appear at a later date.

