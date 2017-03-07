Three arrested over baseball bat attack outside school
7 March 2017
Three people have been arrested in connection with a baseball bat attack outside a Glasgow school.
The alleged incident happened near Garrowhill Primary, in the city's east end, at about 09:00 on Monday.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said two men, aged 38 and 42, and a 36-year-old woman had been arrested.
The men are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court and the woman has been released on an undertaking to appear at a later date.