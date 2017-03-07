Man jailed for poisoning wife with laxatives
- 7 March 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
A "Walter Mitty character" who poisoned his wife with laxatives has been jailed for three and a half years.
David Smith, 63, a fantasist who claimed he was an ex-SAS hero, made Elizabeth Smith so ill she thought she was dying.
The sheriff in Ayr said Smith, from Telford, was guilty of a "prolonged and evil course of criminal conduct".
Smith had told his wife a string of lies, including that he carried out the SAS raid on the Iranian Embassy.
He was previously convicted of culpably and recklessly administering laxative substances over a three-year period from 2012-2015.
Sheriff John Montgomery said Smith's conduct had caused "physical and mental anguish" to his victim.