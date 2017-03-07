Man jailed for poisoning wife with laxatives

Image copyright Daily Mirror Image caption David Smith poisoned his wife with laxatives over a number of years

A "Walter Mitty character" who poisoned his wife with laxatives has been jailed for three and a half years.

David Smith, 63, a fantasist who claimed he was an ex-SAS hero, made Elizabeth Smith so ill she thought she was dying.

The sheriff in Ayr said Smith, from Telford, was guilty of a "prolonged and evil course of criminal conduct".

Smith had told his wife a string of lies, including that he carried out the SAS raid on the Iranian Embassy.

He was previously convicted of culpably and recklessly administering laxative substances over a three-year period from 2012-2015.

Sheriff John Montgomery said Smith's conduct had caused "physical and mental anguish" to his victim.