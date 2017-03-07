Glasgow & West Scotland

Man jailed for poisoning wife with laxatives

David Smith with his wife Elizabeth Image copyright Daily Mirror
Image caption David Smith poisoned his wife with laxatives over a number of years

A "Walter Mitty character" who poisoned his wife with laxatives has been jailed for three and a half years.

David Smith, 63, a fantasist who claimed he was an ex-SAS hero, made Elizabeth Smith so ill she thought she was dying.

The sheriff in Ayr said Smith, from Telford, was guilty of a "prolonged and evil course of criminal conduct".

Smith had told his wife a string of lies, including that he carried out the SAS raid on the Iranian Embassy.

He was previously convicted of culpably and recklessly administering laxative substances over a three-year period from 2012-2015.

Sheriff John Montgomery said Smith's conduct had caused "physical and mental anguish" to his victim.
Image caption Elizabeth Smith thought her husband David was an absolute gentleman when she first met him