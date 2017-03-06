Man arrested over East Kilbride street death

Image copyright PoliceScotland/Google

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of another man in South Lanarkshire at the weekend.

Craig Kearney, 24, was found injured in Lochranza Drive in East Kilbride at about 02:20 on Sunday.

Paramedics were called to the scene, near Lindsayfield Road, but Mr Kearney died a short time later.

Police Scotland said a 46 year-old man had been arrested and was detained in police custody.

He was expected to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Tuesday.